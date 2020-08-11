exclusive
GOODEE · 1 hr ago
GooDee 1080p LED Projector
$178 $270
A DealNews exclusive!

Apply coupon code "Dealnews92" for a savings of $92.

Features
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution (1080p)
  • up to 300" screen projection
  • HiFi audio
  • Model: YG620
  Code "Dealnews92"
  Published 1 hr ago
GOODEE · 5 days ago
GooDee 1080p LED Projector
$210 $270
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS60" for a savings of $60.

Features
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution (1080p)
  • up to 300" screen projection
  • HiFi audio
  • Model: YG620

Save $60 after discount

GOODEE · 1 mo ago
GooDee 1080p LED Video Projector
$240 $280
Apply coupon code "AFF40GD" for a savings of $40.

Features
  • 7000:1 contrast
  • up to 300" screen projection
  • built-in 5W dual stereo speakers with SRS sound system
  • Model: YG620

Expires: 06/16/2020 · Save $40 after discount

