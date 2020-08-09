New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 43 mins ago
Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel
$150 $250
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • directly charges small electronics
  • 28W power output
  • USB and 8mm power pack ports
  • weather-resistant
  • Model: 11805
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 3 hr
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Management B&H Photo Video Goal Zero
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
B&H Photo Video · 3 mos ago
Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel
$150 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • directly charges small electronics
  • 28-watt power output
  • USB and 8mm power pack ports
  • foldable
  • kickstand
  • Model: 11805
↑ less
Buy Now