eBay · 1 hr ago
Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card
$370 $410
free shipping

That's the best it's been and the lowest price now by $50. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Newegg via eBay.
  • 1650MHz core clock, 1905MHz boost clock
  • 3 DisplayPort outputs, 1 HDMI output
  • Model: GV-R57XTGAMING OC-8GD
