Gigabyte M270Q 27" 1440p FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $270
New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Gigabyte M270Q 27" 1440p FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$270
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Plus, you'll get Outriders for PC for free -- a $39 value. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • This monitor is on backorder, but will ship when available.
Features
  • 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) IPS LCD display
  • AMD FreeSync Premium
  • 170Hz refresh rate; 0.5ms (MPRT) response time
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, USB
  • adjustable height and tilt
  • Model: M27Q
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors Newegg Gigabyte
27" Staff Pick Top Tech Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg   -- $270 Buy Now