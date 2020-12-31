That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by blueproton via eBay.
- low rise pocket clip
- 5Cr15 SS blade w/ modified drop point & full fine edge
- Model: 31-000723
Published 17 min ago
These start at $12 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes small and medium flat driver, Philips head driver, wire stripper, pry bar, bottle opener, and lanyard hole
- titanium nitride coating
- airline safe
- Model: 30-001501NA
Save on 12 multi-tools. Shop Now at Leatherman
- Shipping adds $5.95 or orders of $75 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Leatherman REV Multi-Tool for $29.95 ($10 off).
Save on a selection of knives and multitools with a variety of features. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the SOG Sync I Multitool for $21.99 (low by $22).
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Toolsmithdirect via Amazon.
- blade lock switch
- includes 3 safety-tip blades
- squeeze handle to extend blade, release to retract
- Model: 240071
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.75" high-carbon stainless steel dual-edged spear point blade
- rubber-wrapped handle
- leather sheath and pocket clip
- Model: SWHRT9B
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's $12 less than you'd pay at USPS direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shopozzy via eBay.
That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Back in stock on January 6, but can be ordered now at this price.
- orange rubber handle
- pivot pin releases 2 blades for easy cleaning
- fabric sheath
- Model: 31-002747
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 36” dyneema cable
- slip lock holds carabiner
- Model: 31-003297
