This is the lowest price we found by $71. (Most stores offer it with only one remote.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery (depending on ZIP).
- 2 pre-programmed remotes
- lighted wall control
- safety sensor
- Model: 1035 38956W
You'd pay nearly $200 for similar models elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- steel-reinforced belt drive system
- 1-1/4 HPc DC motor
- integrated backup battery
- fifts up to 500 lbs.
- lifts a sectional garage door up to 7-ft in height
- Model: 38959Y
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes a pilot drill, tapered hole saw, and two drywall plugs
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.) Buy Now at Amazon
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Marshall Tools via Amazon.
- set of two
- Model: 5391506900174
Save on over 300 styles. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Merryfield 49x22" Bath Vanity with Marble Top pictured in Dark Blue-Gray (several colors available) for $899 ($600 off).
- Most get free shipping. For any with oversized delivery fees, choose pickup to avoid the extra cost.
Save on more than 100 DeWalt power tools and bundles. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Ace Rewards members get extra discounts on a range of items already discounted. (It's free to sign up.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items involve free gifts too.
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. These battery kit run about $149 elsewhere, making this a pretty incredible deal. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 (you'd pay $149 more elsewhere).
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- universal compatibility
- back-lit buttons
- operate up to 3 garage door openers
- Model: 41248R
It's the best price we could find by $5 for this universal keypad. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- universal compatibility
- backlit buttons
- Model: GUK-BX
