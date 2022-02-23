It's the best price we could find by $5 for this universal keypad. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- universal compatibility
- backlit buttons
- Model: GUK-BX
Published 16 min ago
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- universal compatibility
- back-lit buttons
- operate up to 3 garage door openers
- Model: 41248R
Walmart and Amazon charge $17 more. Buy Now at VEVOR
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Shop a selection of 200 tools for gardening, woodworking, workshop, and DIY projects. You may even find a retro toy or two that sends you back to yesteryear. Shop Now at Garrett Wade
- Pictured is a Craft Hammer 4-Piece Set for $14.80 ($10 off).
- Shipping starts at $14.95.
Save on more than 100 DeWalt power tools and bundles. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Ace Rewards members get extra discounts on a range of items already discounted. (It's free to sign up.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Some items involve free gifts too.
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. These battery kit run about $149 elsewhere, making this a pretty incredible deal. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 (you'd pay $149 more elsewhere).
You'd pay nearly $200 for similar models elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- steel-reinforced belt drive system
- 1-1/4 HPc DC motor
- integrated backup battery
- fifts up to 500 lbs.
- lifts a sectional garage door up to 7-ft in height
- Model: 38959Y
This is the lowest price we found by $71. (Most stores offer it with only one remote.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery (depending on ZIP).
- 2 pre-programmed remotes
- lighted wall control
- safety sensor
- Model: 1035 38956W
