eBay · 1 hr ago
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Portable Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
$549 in cart $600
free shipping

It's a savings of $51 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • makes up to 24 lbs of ice every 24 hours
  • built-in WiFi
  • LED display
  • Model: XPIO13SCSS
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
