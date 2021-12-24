It's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- up to 20mph speeds
- 21 speeds
- Model: ELM105G3
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 20MPH max speed
- up to 50-mile range
- IP65+ water resistance
- aluminum alloy frame
- LCD display
- Model: VA00034
That's the lowest shipped price we could find for a new model from any seller by $231, and $302 less than Amazon and Best Buy charge. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is primarily designed for older kids, but is also suitable for many shorter adults.
- A 3-month manufacturer warranty is provided.
- Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
- 4" tires
- 20" rims
- dual disc brakes
- 264-lb. max load weight
- 7-speed Shimano gears
- 36V lithium-ion battery
- Model: BIKE-SWCYC-EB6-2
Apply coupon code "SAVE600" for a savings of $600. Buy Now at TURBOANT
- Puncture resistant tires
- Up to 60 mile max range battery
- 500-watt brushless motor
- LED display
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12V accessory power with 9. 5-ft. power cord
- built-in dial gauge (0-100 psi)
- LED light
- inflates a mid-size car tire in 10 minutes
- quick connect air hose
- Model: 40060
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
