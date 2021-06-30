Garmin DriveSmart 65 Premium Navigator for $135
eBay · 8 mins ago
Certified Refurb Garmin DriveSmart 65 GPS Premium Navigator w/ Dash-Mount
$135 $273
free shipping

It's $115 under what you'd pay for a new GPS alone elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • 6.95" high-resolution display
  • built-in WiFi
  • Model: 010-02153-00
  • Published 8 min ago
