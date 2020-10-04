That's $120 less than buying at Garmin direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
- Model: 010-01507-00
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Apply coupon code "73D6XU6O" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Manords via Amazon.
- can be attached to windshield, dashboard, or most smooth flat surfaces
- arm can open up to 4.1" wide
- Available in several types (Activated Carbon Gray pictured).
- Sold by Fun-Driving Direct via Amazon.
- purports to filter dust, emissions, particles, and more
- replaces Honda and Acura filters (see site for model details)
Apply coupon code "F40C4TMP20QP" for a savings of $104 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by F40C4TMP via Amazon.
- 20-quart
- LED display
- digital thermostat control
- USB port
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
That's $110 under the $300 most retailers charge for a new one, a rare chance to get a refurb, especially with a 1-year Garmin warranty, same as new. It's also $10 under our October mention and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gpscity via eBay.
- A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
- WiFi enabled
- 16GB memory
- 3-axis electronic compass, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, & GPS
- Model: 010-01688-00
