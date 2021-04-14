New
Lowe's · 45 mins ago
Frigidaire 22.4-cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator
$1,499 in cart $2,349
free shipping

That's $886 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Add to cart to see this price.
  • Get up to an extra $50 off via rebates (Click on the link under the price for more details.)
Features
  • fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish
  • ice maker
  • counter-depth
  • ice and water filtration
  • LED lighting
  • Model: LFHG2251TF
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Lowe's Frigidaire
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 36% -- $1499 Buy Now