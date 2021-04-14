New
Lowe's · 45 mins ago
$1,499 in cart $2,349
free shipping
That's $886 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Add to cart to see this price.
- Get up to an extra $50 off via rebates (Click on the link under the price for more details.)
Features
- fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish
- ice maker
- counter-depth
- ice and water filtration
- LED lighting
- Model: LFHG2251TF
Details
Comments
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
New
Wayfair · 2 hrs ago
Beverage Fridge Sale at Wayfair
from $52
free shipping
Save on over 30 fridges, with savings of up to 45% off available. Shop Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Pictured is Ivation 62-Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator for $199.99 ($50 off).
eBay · 1 wk ago
Avanti 3.1-Cu. Ft. Retro Compact Refrigerator
$159 $400
free shipping
It's $241 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
Features
- glass shelves
- 0.4-cu. ft. capacity
- Model: RMRS31X7G-IS
exclusive
bougerv.com · 2 wks ago
BougeRV 30-Quart Car Refrigerator
$230 $270
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Get this price via coupon code "dealnews40"; it's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- eco energy-saving mode
- shock-proof design
eBay · 3 wks ago
Insignia 2.6-Cu. Ft. Refrigerator
$90 in cart $120
free shipping
That's $30 below the list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- In Black.
Features
- mechanical thermostat controls
- 3 shelves
- can rack
- reversible door
- Model: NS-CF26BK9
Lowe's · 5 days ago
DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch Power Tools at Lowe's
free tool battery w/ purchase
free shipping
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt Flextorq Right Angle Drill Attachment
$30 $40
pickup
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Spyder Tarantula 7 1/4" Tungsten Carbide Tipped Circular Saw Blade
$4.98 $10
pickup
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Order online for in-store pickup. Not available for ship to home.
Features
- 24 Nickel Cobalt Teeth w/ Tungsten Carbide tips
- alternating tooth bevel
- polymer stabilization vents
- for framing and construction (rip and crosscut)
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Casual Home Hardwood Drop Leaf Breakfast Cart Set
$131 $160
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $29. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- includes 2 24" stools
- 2 drawers
- drop-leaf tabletop
- Model: 355-20
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Frigidaire Ready Cook 12-Pc. Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$160 $200
free shipping
It's a low by $40, as most stores charge $200. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- built-in handles
- induction & oven safe
- includes dutch oven, frying pan, lid, saucepan, saute pan, & stock pot
- Model: FR-14882
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|36%
|--
|$1499
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register