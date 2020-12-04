New
Lamps Plus · 44 mins ago
Franklin Iron Works Tremont Floor Lamp
$180 $250
free shipping

Save $16 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Tips
  • In Bronze/Burlap.
Features
  • 62" tall
  • weighs 17.2-lbs.
  • 4 settings
  • bulbs are not included
  • Model: 2J445
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/24/2020
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lamps Plus 28% -- $180 Buy Now