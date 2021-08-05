Fender Strap Blocks 4-Pack for $3
Musician's Friend · 14 mins ago
Fender Strap Blocks 4-Pack
$2.89 $4
free shipping

That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached. Buy Now at Musician's Friend

  • Posted by Andy.
  • Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
