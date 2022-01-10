This is a low by $16. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- instant on to full brightness
- link up to 4 fixtures
- 4,500 lumens
- Model: SHOP/4X2/840/V1
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
- 5,500 lumen output
- diamond plate
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TheBatteryConnection via eBay.
That's 60% off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- monocrystalline solar panel
- 60- and 250-lumen settings
- keychain remote control
- up to 8-hour runtime
- adjustable length
- Model: 21030
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable clip
- 72-ft. beam
- uses 2 AAA batteries (included)
- Model: G20
Find savings on over 60 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of more than three dozen items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages. In most cases, you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications. However, you may have to add everything separately.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|28%
|$30 (exp 2 days ago)
|$30
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register