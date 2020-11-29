It's a buck under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- WiFi-enabled
- voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- remote access
- on/off and dimmable
- color changing
- Model: OM60/RGBW/CA/AG
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best deal we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $8.65 shipping fee.
- up to 25,000 hours of life
- turn on/off and adjust lighting with your smartphone
- compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa voice assistants
- control lighting with simple voice commands
- Model: OM60/927CA/AG/3
It's $21 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White or Black
- 600-lumen output
- works w/ Alexa
- Ring Bridge (notifcations)
Apply coupon code "D22WBULB" to save at least $15. Buy Now at Sansi
- The 3,000k model 2-pack is available for $23.99 via the same coupon.
- In White.
- 25,000 hours lifespan
- 260° beam angle
- Model: C21BB-WE26
That's $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 750 lumens output (non-dimmable)
- Model: 4A190950A
Take half off when you apply coupon code "5Z9V9W33". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Daylight White or Warm White (pictured).
- Sold by BesLowe USA via Amazon.
- dimmable
- 100W equivalent
- 1,200-lumens
- standard E26 medium base
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on hand tools from $20, head lamps from $30, tool storage from $50, power tools from $119, fastening tools from $120, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Add items to cart to see the final prices.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Many items have additional offers as marked on page.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout 16." Impact-Resistant Poly Large Tool Box for $60 (low by $19).
Save on tools, grills, smokers, Christmas decor and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members enjoy extra discounts on items.
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|50%
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register