New
Ace Hardware · 34 mins ago
$30 $42
free delivery w/ $50
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- 4,500-lumens
- linkable (up to 4 fixtures)
- instant on to full brightness
- Model: SHOP/4X2/840/V1
Details
Comments
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Ends Today
Amazon · 6 days ago
Vibelite LED Magnetic Pickup Tool
$8.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "BNYBKSFU" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Dream Decor Shop via Amazon.
Features
- 3 LED lights
- extendable stem
- flexible neck
- magnetic end
- includes 4 LR44 batteries
- Model: 800019
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Energizer Rechargeable Emergency Plug-In LED Flashlight 6-Pack
$30 $59
free shipping
That's a savings of $29 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- retractable prongs
- impact resistant
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Hyper Tough 4-Ft. LED Shop Light
$14 $30
pickup
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
Features
- 5,500 lumen output
- diamond plate
eBay · 3 wks ago
UltraFire X800 CREE XM-L T6 Zoomable Flashlight 3-Pack
$13 $19
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by TheBatteryConnection via eBay.
Ace Hardware · 1 day ago
Stanley 29" x 31" Sawhorse Set 2-Pack
$20 $55
pickup
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Features
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Ace Hardware · 4 hrs ago
Ace Hardware Clearance Sale
Discounts on tools, lighting, decor, and more
free delivery w/ $50
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Ace Hardware · 5 days ago
Frost King Plastic Faucet Cover
$5.99
pickup
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- insulates outdoor faucets to prevent winter freeze-up
- Model: FC2
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
Milwaukee Shockwave 95-Piece 1" Drill & Driver Bit Set
$20 $50
free delivery w/ $50
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
Features
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|28%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register