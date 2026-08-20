The Fanttik Slim V8 APEX cordless vacuum is $65.99, down from its $99.99 list price. It offers 19,000pa of suction and works as a 4-in-1 tool for vacuuming, blowing, inflating, and vacuum sealing, with 10 included accessories for tackling car interiors, keyboards, and small desk messes. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
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- 4-in-1 Multifunctional Handheld Vacuum Cordless - Are you still worried about how to clean the corners of your car? Are you feeling helpless when you need to inflate your swim rings? Fanttik V8 Apex car vacuum cleaner cordless comes with multiple accessories to meet all your different needs. Vacuuming, blowing, inflating, pumping, the hand vacuum can do whatever you want. aspiradora para carro
- 10 Practical Accessories - As a car cleaning expert, Crevice Nozzle and Flexible Hose can easily clean hard-to-reach corners, Push-in Brush for stubborn dust, Multi-Surface Brush and Pet Brush suitable for picking up pet hair on fabric surfaces. In outdoor use, this handheld vacuum for car can help to make fire for BBQ with Long Blow Nozzle, inflate air mattresses with 3 blow nozzle(Varies with the caliber of inflatables). Take off the dust cup, you can deflate storage bags, saving your space
- Unleash 19000Pa Car Vacuum Cleaner High Power - 80000rpm brushless motor provides strong suction of Max 45AW/19kPa to easily pick up stubborn sand, dust and debris. Upgraded drive system output high-speed constant airflow, making the car vacuum high power always at peak suction power. Two suction modes, Eco Mode can be used for 40 minutes, Max Mode can be used for 13 minutes. Ideal for car detailing, home cleaning and outdoor use.
- Ultra-Light & Wireless Mini Vacuum - Only at 1.1lbs (498g) that a bottle of water weighs, with the wireless design allows you to easily handle sand, dust, and debris in every corner of the car with one hand. Compact and portable, the attached storage bag is convenient for car storage.
- One-Touch to Empty - A single touch pops open the lid automatically, emptying debris without getting your hands dirty. The ring latch on the vacuum for car is designed to prevent accidental touch. The HEPA filter captures a whopping 95.99% of dust and particles, providing more efficient cleaning performance and longer service life. A replacement filter is for free in the package.
- Type-C Charging & Fast Charging - With a universal type-c charging cable, the handheld vacuum cordless can be fully charged within 2.5 hours. Charge it in the car or charge with standard chargers, computers, power banks, or various storage devices, allowing you charge anywhere, anytime.
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Published 37 min ago
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Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to get this BLACK+DECKER handheld vacuum for $17.59. It's the best price we could find by $22. It's an open-box unit that includes a brush and crevice tool along with a wall mount base for one-step charging and storage. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Bagless design with a translucent dirt bowl for easy viewing and emptying
- Includes a brush for dusting and upholstery use
- Includes a crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas
- Wall mount base allows for one-step charging and storage
- Weighs 1.43 lb.
- Runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery
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Compact enough for one-handed cuts in tight spots, this one suits anyone doing quick trim, PVC, or demo jobs without hauling out a full-size saw. Apply coupon code "D9ZKFI4X" for a total savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual-axis coaxial drive reduces vibration for precise control
- Brushless motor with 0-2200 SPM stepless speed control
- Gradient LED display shows battery and speed status
- Type-C fast charging eliminates bulky external battery packs
- Compact 8.92-inch portable design for easy storage
Handy for tight spots like trim or plywood cuts where a full-size circular saw feels like overkill, and the brushless motor means less maintenance over time. Apply coupon code "DU6VAD8U" for a total savings of $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- LiveView display provides real-time battery and load monitoring
- Compact 4lb lightweight frame for easy maneuverability
- Integrated dust collection port for clean, precise cuts
- Brushless motor delivers 4,700 RPM cutting power
- Type-C charging with 70+ cuts per charge
- Model: O11 Apex
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|33%
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|$66
|Buy Now
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