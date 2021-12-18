Walmart · 43 mins ago
$13 $22
$6 shipping
That is the best shipped price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Fairywill via Walmart.
Features
- 5 modes
- USB rechargeable
- ADA accepted
- IPX7 waterproof
- built-in smart timer
- 40,000 micro-brushes per minute
- Model: FW-508
Details
Expires 12/22/2021
