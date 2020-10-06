New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 22 mins ago
Explore Scientific National Geographic 50mm f/12 AZ Refractor Telescope
$40 $70
free shipping

Save $30 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • manual alt-azimuth mount with pan handle
  • universal smartphone digiscoping adapter
  • moderate magnification focal length
  • refractor-style with 50mm objective
  • adjustable-height aluminum tripod
  • red-dot finder with bracket
  • 62x and 23x eyepieces
  • 90° star diagonal
  • Model: 80-20050CF
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 6 hr
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies B&H Photo Video
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 42% -- $40 Buy Now