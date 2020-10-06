Save $30 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- manual alt-azimuth mount with pan handle
- universal smartphone digiscoping adapter
- moderate magnification focal length
- refractor-style with 50mm objective
- adjustable-height aluminum tripod
- red-dot finder with bracket
- 62x and 23x eyepieces
- 90° star diagonal
- Model: 80-20050CF
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" tall
- press paws to activate sounds from the movie
- Model: 22072
It's the best shipped price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes soil, gardening tools, and seeds
- windmill turns using solar energy
- features a gourd house, fairy, and accessories
- Model: 3665
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kaspien via Amazon.
- Comes complete with all pieces pre-cut and ready to assemble
- Glue included
- Model: PFD-22
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price and save $11 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CubicFun 3D Puzzle via Amazon
- Includes the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, World Trade Center, and Oculus.
- Model: MC255h-NEW
Apply code "JFZT8YLE" to save $44. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Gold.
- Sold by Artcube Direct via Amazon.
- 6 sounds and silent mode
- aluminum alloy handle
- RGB color changing
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we found by $70. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed October 9 through 18.
- measures 21.5” x 14.5” x 13.5”
- real feel arcade controls
- 8" color LCD
- Model: 815221026889
Save on a huge selection and massive variety of toys. Shop Now at Kohl's
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one.
Update: The price increased to $273.98. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
Save on over 80 items, including lenses, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, flashes, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
Take 40% off with coupon code "IB2594LR". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Feifan KE via Amazon.
- AC and DC power cords
- fits 8 12-oz. cans
- self-locking latch
- cools and warms
- carry handle
- Model: NL-6L
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits 1/2" thick plywood
- re-usable
- for wind speeds up to 150 mph
- zinc-plated steel construction
- Model: S 5100
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- T-shaped insert
- clear vinyl
- Model: M 6211
