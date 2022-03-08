That's $75 less than you'd pay for this model new, thanks to coupon code "REFURB15" – most stores charge $200 or more for similar Eufy 2K wireless kits. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- includes doorbell and Eufy Security Homebase 2
- 2560x1920 (2K) native resolution
- connect to Echo Dots to use as chimes
- 120-day battery life
- Model: E8221
That's a savings of $56 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p resolution
- 2.4 GHz WiFi
- voice control via Alexa & Google Assistant
- 600-lumen spotlight
- Model: T81241W1
The on-page coupon cuts it to about $20 less than you'd pay on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 1080p resolution
- 360° horizontal pan
- 96° vertical tilt
- motion detection
- two-way audio
- Model: T8410
You'll pay at least $15 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 2-way audio
- 4:3 aspect ratio
- smart human detection
- Model: T8222
Get this deal via coupon code "EUFY0214009". It's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- 1080p resolution
- night vision
- auto motion tracking
- Model: T8413121
It's an ordinary LED porch light most of the time -- until you dial 911. Then the free app for your phone turns the light into a red, white and blue strobe to alert first responders to your home's location. Why I love it: "It can be challenging to find a home in a rural area, apartment complex, trailer park, or poorly-lit neighborhood. Seconds can save lives, and if someone is alone and unable to get to the door, first responders can still find them." Shop Now at The Locator 911
- Standard LED Bulb for $29.99 (pictured)
- Candleabra LED Bulb 2-Pack for $32.99
- BR30 LED flood light for $34.99
- Posted by Amy.
- bulbs last about 25,000 hours
It's a savings of $223 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Coolbuy10 via Amazon.
- full HD OLED display
- zinc alloy body
- 4-in-1 keyless entry (lock / unlock via physical key, app, code, or manually)
- Model: SFUS- MD-SIL
It's $45 under Staples price. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 40 standard hanging folders
- ETL Verified flood protection
- UL Classified fire protection
- 0.65-cubic foot capacity
- in-lid organization
- key lock
- Model: HD4100
That's about $2 less than you'd pay for a similar item on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- key lock & 2 keys
- Model: SW-802K-K
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- real-time alerts
- 4:3 aspect ratio
