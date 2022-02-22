Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to pay $166 less than what you'd pay for a new unit from Eufy direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- IP65 weatherproofing
- fingerprint scanner
- touchscreen keypad
- Model: AK-T8520111-F0
Clip the on page coupon for a $30 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- IP65 weatherproof rating
- local storage
- night vision
- Model: T8130
Clip the $10 off coupon to get this deal. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago and $10 under what you'd pay at Eufy direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 1080p resolution
- 360° horizontal pan
- 96° vertical tilt
- motion detection
- two-way audio
- Model: T8410
It's an ordinary LED porch light most of the time -- until you dial 911. Then the free app for your phone turns the light into a red, white and blue strobe to alert first responders to your home's location. Why I love it: "It can be challenging to find a home in a rural area, apartment complex, trailer park, or poorly-lit neighborhood. Seconds can save lives, and if someone is alone and unable to get to the door, first responders can still find them." Shop Now at The Locator 911
- Standard LED Bulb for $29.99 (pictured)
- Candleabra LED Bulb 2-Pack for $32.99
- BR30 LED flood light for $34.99
- Posted by Amy.
- bulbs last about 25,000 hours
Save on over 20 kits and bundles. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Blink Outdoor Security Camera 5-Pack for $229.99 ($150 off)
It's a savings of $223 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Coolbuy10 via Amazon.
- full HD OLED display
- zinc alloy body
- 4-in-1 keyless entry (lock / unlock via physical key, app, code, or manually)
- Model: SFUS- MD-SIL
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
You'll drop the price by an extra $40 with coupon code "VDAYADIDAS40". This is a great deal as adidas is still charging the list price of $220 for it through its main store. Buy Now at eBay
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
After coupon code "PREZDAY15", it's around $150 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_wireless via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.73GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975U
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
