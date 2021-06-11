Elkay Dayton Stainless Steel 4-Hole Corner Sink for $211
New
Houzz · 34 mins ago
Elkay Dayton Stainless Steel 4-Hole Corner Sink
$211 $240
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Houzz

Features
  • sink drain opening of 3-1/2"
  • Model: DE217324
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Houzz Elkay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Houzz 12% -- $211 Buy Now