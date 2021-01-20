New
Certified Refurb Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 Robotic Vacuum
$285 $700
It's $65 less than you'd pay for a new one.

  • Sold by Bluedealz-com via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • smart navigation
  • up to 110 minute runtime
  • multi-floor mapping
  • voice and app controls
  • compatible w/ Alexa
  • Model: OZMO920
