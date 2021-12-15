It's a savings of $250 off list and the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2,300pa suction
- auto-empty station
- LiDAR navigation
- runs up to 110-minutes per full charge
- includes auto-empty station, 2 hypoallergenic bags, charging dock, washable mopping pad, 10 disposable mopping pads, 2 side brushes, & 1 air filter
- Model: OZMON8+
That's the best price we've seen, and $35 less than a new model costs at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- up to 110-minute runtime
- sweeps, lifts, and vacuums in a single pass
- Model: N79W
- UPC: 856560007412
It's $200 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- full app control
- auto-empty station
- up to 3-hours of runtime on a single charge
- TrueDetect advanced 3D obstacle avoidance
- Model: OZMOT8+
At $75 off the list price, this makes an excellent gift for pretty much anyone on your list! Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee and bag an extra 5% off; otherwise, orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
It's the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
That is a $101 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi
- voice control
- smart mapping
- Model: m611020
It's tied as an all-time low and the best price we could find today by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-stage cleaning for carpets, hard floors, and corners
- works w/ Google Assistant & Alexa
- runs for 90 minutes before automatically docking & charging
- Model: R692020
- UPC: 885155015495
Among the many Green Monday deals, save up to $500 on select laptops, up to $875 on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, up to $150 off on top headphone brands, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on the iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Smartwatch for $379 (low by $40).
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
