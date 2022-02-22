Use coupon code "PREZDAY15" to pay $200 less than you would for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by EcoFlow via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 720-watt hour capacity
- 600W output (1200W surge)
- AC, USB-A, USB-A Fast Charge, USB-C, Car power, and DC5521 output
- Model: RIVER600Pro-US-BP
That's at least $20 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed tablet alone elsewhere. It's also the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship Electronics warranty applies.
- Mediatek MT8768T processor
- 8.7" 1340x800 WXGA+ display
- 8MP AF rear and 2MP front cameras
- Android Q OS
- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Model: SM-T220NZSBXAR
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount for items in eBay's Presidents' Day Sale. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
That's $29 under our January mention and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's also around $100 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit in most stores.) Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- Auto Workout Tracking
- Advanced Sleep / Continuous SpO2
- Android OS
- 44mm screen size
- 164 feet water resistance
- AMOLED display screen
- Model: SM-R870NZKAXAA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|33%
|--
|$399
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register