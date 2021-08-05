Eastar 10" Cow Bell with Handle 2-Pack for $9

You won't be finding any cows with these noise-makers, but you can use them as a percussion instrument or for cheering on your favorite team. Apply code "Eastardeals40" to save $6. Buy Now at Eastar
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- percussion instrument
- made of iron
- Model: ECB-0068
Apply code "Eastardeals20" to save $17. Buy Now at Eastar
- Available in several colors (Dark Blue pictured).
- includes throne, pedal, drumsticks, cymbal, and 3 drums
- recommended for ages 5+
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Apply coupon code "FOA20" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Donner
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- made of polyurethane
- Model: EC2074
It's $94 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sweetwater Sound on eBay.
- Available in several colors (Old Violin Sunburst pictured).
- 6 string
- Maple neck
- rosewood fingerboard
- lightweight agathis-body
Apply coupon code "EastarDeals25" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Eastar
- 7-strings
- tuning wrench
- AAA Solid Mahogany
- Model: DLH-001
Apply coupon code "MOUKEYDEALS30" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- 2-channel
- 100W peak power
- USB port
- SD card slot
- one-key search FM function
- Model: MK0152
Apply coupon code "Moukeydeals40" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Eastar
- low noise
- stereo
Apply code "EastarDeals25" to save $7. Buy Now at Eastar
- AC6922A amplifier chip
- RCA connectors
- 12V3A power supply
- USB input
- auto search FM
- music treble / bass adjustment
- Model: MAMP2
Apply coupon code "Eastardeals20" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Eastar
- XLR and TRS input
- up to 12 hours runtime per charge
- micro USB charging port
- Model: EM1
