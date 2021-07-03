ENO Moonshine Assorted Lantern for $8

That's $17 less than you'd pay from ENO direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- 4 lighting modes
- Model: A1251
-
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Apply coupon code "50L1XN7L" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lph-us via Amazon.
- 6 to 8 hour run time on full charge
- dusk to dawn sensor
- IP44 waterproof
Clip the extra 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "20HIWGHY" for a total savings of $16 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
- dimmable
- 3,100 lumens
- built-in 176-piece LED
- remote and app control
- adjustable color temperature
Clip the 20% coupon and apply code "IH2MSM3N" to save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Solartech-LED via Amazon.
- At this price in Cold White
- stainless steel
- 2.2" x 13.4"
- Model: 6810
Apply coupon code "5078CZWN" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Brushed Nickel (pictured) and Oil Rubbed Bronze.
- Sold by Neous via Amazon.
- no flicker
- dimmable
- 1,200-lumens
- Model: NS-825-15W-BN-1P
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on tools, paint, grills, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|69%
|--
|$8
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register