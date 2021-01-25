New
Crutchfield · 1 hr ago
ELAC Debut 2.0 On-Wall Speakers
$230 $290
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Features
  • designed by Andrew Jones
  • 1" silk dome tweeter
  • 4" aramid-fiber woofer with oversized magnet
  • 70-35,000Hz frequency response
  • Model: 970DOW42
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Speakers Crutchfield ELAC
The Big Game Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Crutchfield 20% -- $230 Buy Now