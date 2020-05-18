Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson V8 Absolute HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$230 $600
free shipping

Why pay (at least) $190 more for a new one when this refurb comes backed by a 6-month Dyson warranty? Buy Now at Rakuten

  • sold by Dyson via Rakuten
  • HEPA filtration
  • Dyson V8 digital motor
  • 3 heads, 4 tools
  • docking station
  • Model: 214730-01
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
