Rakuten · 54 mins ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Absolute HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$160 w/ $24 in Rakuten points
free shipping

Counting the Rakuten points, that's $262 under the best price we could find for a new one, and the best deal we've seen for this model overall. (Not even counting the Rakuten points, it's within $8 of the lowest outright price we've seen even for a refurb. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • You'll bag $23.85 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • It's sold by Dyson via Rakuten.
  • motorized cleaner head
  • up to 20 minutes of suction
  • push-button bin emptying
  • 2 tier Radial cyclones
  • includes docking station
  • Model: 209472-02
  • Expires 7/9/2020
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Leave a comment!

