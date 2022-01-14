That's a savings of $100 on this new unit; and the price falls below that of most refurb models. Buy Now at Best Buy
- removes pollutants up to 0.3 microns
- activated charcoal captures odors
- thermostat heat control
- HEPA filtration
- built-in timer for up to 9 hours use
- cleans rooms up to 400-sq. ft.
- Model: 309428-01



Shop a range of air purifiers for rooms from 200- to 2500-square feet. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Medify MA-14 Air Purifier for $73 ($16 off).
That's a $77 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- it filters 1,252 sq. ft. w/ 1 air change/hour
- 5 fan speeds
- 3-stage filtration
- captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns and smaller
- Model: 2609A
- UPC: 011120252439
Apply coupon code "DN70639452" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Costway
- 2 speeds
- whisper and turbo modes
- covers up to 300-sq. ft.
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at HSN
- Available in Black or White.
- 2-stage air purification
- designed for spaces up to 54 sq. ft.
- 2-in-1 handle doubles as a stand
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, dishwashers, washer & dryers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Check product pages for shipping or delivery availability. Selection varies by store.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung 28-Cu.Ft. 4-Door Refrigerator with FlexZone for $1631.99 ($1,068 off).
Find the MacBook Pro you've been looking for and save some cash, too. Choose from 11 models and save up to $500 off list. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro 10th-Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop for $1,299.99 ($500 off).
Save a wide selection of deals from top brands LG, Samsung, ASUS, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- compatible with the Dyson V15 Detect, Dyson Outsize, or Dyson V11
- integrated cable tidy
- freestanding weighted base
- articulated charging cradle
- Model: V11 DOK
That's a savings of $100 off list price. (Most places match this price but just for the dok, without the extra tools.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay
- includes up-top adapter, mattress tool, extension hose, mini soft dusting brush, and stubborn dirt brush
- stores and recharges a Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum
- holds 2 cleaner heads and 5 additional tools
- drawer stores the 5 bonus tools
- free standing
- Model: 187021-02
You'd pay at least $499 for any V10 model from a reputable retailer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- digital motor
- washable filter
- whole-machine filtration
- Model: V10
Most sellers charge $100 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Whole machine filtration
- Handle Controls
- Height Adjustment
- Telescopic Handle
- Up to 40 minutes of fade free suction on a single charge
- Model: 381490-01
