Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. You'd pay $500 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- removes 99.97% of gases, pollutants, and allergens up to 0.3 microns
- compatible with Dyson Link app
- automatic night-time mode
- oscillating
- Model: TP02
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Storm Guard System, which allows you to shut the window behind the fan during bad weather
- 2,001 to 4,500 CFM airflow
- Model: 9166
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at REI
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
- soft-touch foam blades
- includes screws for wall or shelf mount
That's a $23 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bluetooth enabled
- works with Lasko Connect app
- 3 speeds
- built-in carry handle
- timer option
- 42" tall
- ETL listed
- Model: T42905
Most charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 hours charging time w/ quick-charging station
- multiple speeds
- IPX4 water-resistance
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
After coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15", it's $199 under what you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- handle controls
- rotating brushes
- rinsable filter
- ergonomic handle
- height adjustment
- telescopic handle
- Model: 21473601
That's $259 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 60-minute runtime
Apply code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $85. Buy Now at eBay
- Sols by Dyson via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- HEPA filtration
- telescopic handle
- Model: 28922502
Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" takes $80 off, and makes it $99 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dyson Outlet via eBay.
- storage case
- no extreme heat
- adjustable heat settings
- styles and dries simultaneously
- Model: 310731-02
