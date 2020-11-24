That's $185 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- No warranty information is available.
- purports to remove 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
- filter lasts 6-12 months
- Model: DP01
That's the best outright price we've seen and a low by $199. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
- dimmable LED display
- 10 air flow settings
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetized remote control
- Model: 308247-01
That's $310 under what you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we've seen for this fan. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- removes 99.97% of gases, pollutants, and allergens up to 0.3 microns
- compatible with Dyson Link app
- automatic night-time mode
- oscillating
Save on over two dozen vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. Shop Now at eBay
- Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $200 pictured (price low by $70).
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/6-horsepower motor
- filter and pre-filter stages
- timer
- Model: 3410
It's $3 under our September mention and the best price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- reduces up to 99.97% of contaminants
- removes particles as small as .3 microns
- 3 speed settings
- Model: AC4300WPT
Clip the $20 off on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Trustech US via Amazon.
- 3 stage filtration system
- 3 fan speeds and auto mode
- air quality sensor system
- filter replacement reminder
- covers up to 215 sq. ft.
- purports to remove 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, household odor, and pet dander
- Model: AP1210
- These items are covered by a 6-month Dyson warranty.
That's a $125 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
- Model: HP01
That's $16 under our October mention and $230 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- It comes with a 6-month manufacturer warranty.
- washable filter
- crevice and combination tools
- wall-mount charging dock
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
- Model: 210692-01
That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- wand and hose release
- whole-machine HEPA filtration
- comes with tangle-fee turbine tool
- Model: 289225-02
That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Target
- 25-foot cord
- self-adjusting cleaning head
- several attachments
- Model: 216041-01
