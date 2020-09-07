Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to get $5 under our August mention and you'd pay at least $560 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- up to 60 minutes of fade-free power
- whole machine filtration
- torque drive cleaner and soft roller cleaner heads
- includes mini motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, & crevice tool
- Model: 230310-01
After coupon, vacuums start from $135, fans from $172, and hair dryers from $240. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save the extra 25% off.
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Apply code "PARTYFOR25" to get it $201 less than buying it new at most major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- handle controls
- rotating brushes
- rinsable filter
- ergonomic handle
- height adjustment
- telescopic handle
- Model: 21473601
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" makes this at least $48 less than buying a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- Self-adjusting cleaner head
- Hygienic bin emptying
- Instant release wand
- Whole-machine HEPA filtration
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to get it $30 less than other Dyson storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- HEPA filtration
- self-adjusting cleaning head
- includes a combination tool and stair tool
- Model: 247661-02
That's $10 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Target
- bagless
- for use on hard floor, carpet, and hardwood
- includes multi-surface brush, crevice tool, and charger
Apply coupon code "IA9KC44Z" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roomie via Amazon.
- HEPA filter
- 120W suction power
- stainless steel cyclone filter
- Model: RMDY595
There are four refurbished models to choose from, with prices starting at $65. Shop Now at eBay
- The refurbs have 6-month Bissell warranties.
- These are sold by Bissell via eBay.
It's $2 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Staples
- 30” powder coated steel handle
- dust pan features floor-molding lip
- broom and dust pan snap together
- Model: 429ZQK
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
It's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- includes screwdriver, 2 batteries, 2 chargers, belt clip, and storage bag
- brushless motor
- 15 clutch settings
- Model: DCF601F2
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save up to $100 on a selection of well reviewed vacuums, Airwraps, and more. Plus, the vacuums include a free tool or tool kit (a $35 minimum value). Shop Now at Dyson
That's $180 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- In Iron/Blue.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty is provided.
- Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America certified
- 360° sealed HEPA and activated carbon filters
- over 77 gallons per second of airflow
- remote control and voice control
- backward airflow mode
- oscillates up to 350°
- night-time mode
- Model: TP04
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" for a savings of $150 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- adjustable heat settings
- no extreme heat
- styles and dries simultaneously
- storage case
- Model: 310731-02
