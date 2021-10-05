Apply code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $85. Buy Now at eBay
- Sols by Dyson via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- self-adjusting cleaner head
- HEPA filtration
- telescopic handle
- Model: 28922502
After coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15", it's $199 under what you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- handle controls
- rotating brushes
- rinsable filter
- ergonomic handle
- height adjustment
- telescopic handle
- Model: 21473601
That's $259 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 60-minute runtime
You'd pay $34 more at your local Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- wet + dry floor brush
- reusable HEPA filtration system
- 10-amp/7 HP motor
- 50-foot suction hose and 7.6-foot power cord
- Model: SWD5000
Clip the coupon on the product page to get this deal. That's $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 47.8" H x 5.3" W x 10" D
- no filter or maintenance necessary
- includes LED headlights, magnetic charger, 2 disposable pads, & 12-oz. bottle of multi-surface hard floor cleaner
- Model: VM252
- UPC: 622356562041
You'd pay at least double for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- motorized turbo brush
- dusting brush
- extension hose
- crevice tool
- on-board storage
- removable 22V battery
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
That's $125 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day Shark warranty applies.
- self-cleaning brush roll
- up to 40 minutes of runtime
- crevice & multi tools
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to take an extra 15% off already-discounted certified refurbished items. Shop headphones, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Most items get free shipping. Check individual product pages for more information.
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. You'd pay $500 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- removes 99.97% of gases, pollutants, and allergens up to 0.3 microns
- compatible with Dyson Link app
- automatic night-time mode
- oscillating
- Model: TP02
Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" takes $80 off, and makes it $99 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dyson Outlet via eBay.
- storage case
- no extreme heat
- adjustable heat settings
- styles and dries simultaneously
- Model: 310731-02
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|71%
|--
|$140
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register