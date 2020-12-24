Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to put it at least $78 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 6-month Dyson warranty is included.
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
- dimmable LED display
- 10 air flow settings
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetized remote control
- Model: 304639-01
That's $111 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Packaging may be damaged.
- Sold by Holley Performance via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- built-in carry handle
- measures 19.5" x 17.5" x 8.6"
- 12-Amp power outlet
- Model: 33230G
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. It's $141 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
It's $150 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery
- whole-machine filtration purports to trap 99.9% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.
- Model: 79531083
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this for $161 less than a new model costs at Sephora. Buy Now at eBay
- In Iron/ Fuschia.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- A 12-month Dyson warranty applies.
- includes a diffuser, smoothing nozzle, and styling concentrator
- 3 speed settings
