eBay · 24 mins ago
Refurb Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan
$178 $500
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to put it at least $78 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty is included.
Features
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants
  • dimmable LED display
  • 10 air flow settings
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetized remote control
  • Model: 304639-01
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREPFOR2021 "
  • Expires 12/28/2020
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
