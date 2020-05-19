Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Dyson AM10 Humidifier
$200 w/ $30 in Rakuten Credit $500
free shipping

After factoring the credit, that's $329 less than you'd pay for a new one at Amazon. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via Rakuten.
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty is provided.
Features
  • humidifies up to 172 square feet
  • Ultraviolet Cleanse kills up to 99.9% of bacteria in the water
  • adjusts humidity based on temperature
  • automatic sleep timer
  • Model: 310849-02
Refurb Dyson AM10 Humidifier
$200 w/ $40 Rakuten Points $500
free shipping

Factoring the points, that's $48 under our mention from three weeks ago, $340 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty is included.
Features
  • ultraviolet Cleanse technology
  • accurate climate control
  • sleep timer
  • hidden LED display
  • Model: 310849-02
