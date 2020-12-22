New
eBay · 54 mins ago
DuroStar 110V 16-GPM Cast Iron Fuel Transfer Pump
$169 $199
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • digital display
  • max flowrate of 16-gal. per minute
  • mechanical flow meter
  • Model: DSTP15-AC
  • Code "PREPFOR2021"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
    Published 54 min ago
