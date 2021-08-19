Drill Doctor Drill Bit Sharpener for $90
Drill Doctor Drill Bit Sharpener
$90 $100
Lowe's charges $10 more.

  Sold by Northern Tool via eBay.
  • sharpens high speed steel, carbide, cobalt tin coated and masonry bits
  • variable point angle (from 118° to 135°)
  • chuck holds drills sized 3/32" to 0.5"
  • replaceable diamond grinding wheel
  • Model: DD500X
