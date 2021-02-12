That's at least $51 less than you'd pay for any new SM20 Saw-Max kit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 6 Amp motor
- for straight, flush, and plunge cuts on wood, plastic, metal, tile, and masonry
- includes cutting wheel
- Model: SM20-DR-RT
It's the best price we could find by $7, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000 rpm
- cutting depth adjustment and spindle lock
- dust port
- Model: WX429L
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- for use on plywood, paneling, and fence boards
- 3-3/8" carbide blade
- Model: BDCMTTS
Clip the 20% code to get the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tooleader Direct via Amazon.
- In Orange.
- 5.8-amp 3,500 rpm motor
- metal blade guard
- dust port
- laser guide
- 6 blades
- flexible 90° and 45° bevel
- Model: TCS115A
That's a price low by $11, but most stores charge $129 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- up to 45° bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90°
- Model: DCS571B
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
Save on over 180 men's sweatshirts and hoodies. Orders over $30 get an extra 25% off in cart, so you can buy two from as little as $30. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Hoodie in Active Maroon for $19.99.
That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dauntlessdeals via eBay.
- Bike not included.
- suitable for most bikes & wheel sizes
- adjustable front roller
- 3 wide HDPE rollers & durable nylon belt
- Model: USAA0-0460143
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Five-position adjustable dial
- Letter/number stencil template
- Model: JNSN34470
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4V max 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery
- includes 4 pads
- waterproof
- Model: PC10-02
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$48
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register