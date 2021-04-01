New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Dremel Saw-Max Tool Kit
$54 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this deal and save $54 off what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • for straight, flush, and plunge cuts on wood, plastic, metal, tile, and masonry
  • includes cutting wheel
  • 6 Amp motor
  • Model: SM20-DR-RT
↑ less
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
