New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Zip Zip Satchel
$69 $238
free shipping

It's 71% off and a low by $30. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In several colors at this price (Cranberry pictured).
  • Sold by I Love Dooney via eBay.
Features
  • textured pebble leather exterior with lined interior
  • two inside pockets, inside zip pocket, cell phone pocket, and inside key hook
  • 5" handle drop length and 15.5" shoulder strap length
  • measures 9.5" H x 5.25" W x 12" L
  • Model: R343
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags eBay Dooney & Bourke
Women's Leather Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 70% -- $69 Buy Now