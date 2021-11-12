Apply code "DML30" to take 30% off for a low by $32. Buy Now at Donner
- includes gig bag, tuner, strings, picks, and polishing cloth
- chrome tuner keys
- mahogany body
- PVC pickguard
- Model: DML-100B
Apply code "LHD30" to drop the price $9 below our mention in July and save $18 today. Buy Now at Donner
- 7-strings
- tuning wrench
- AAA Solid Mahogany
- Model: DLH-001
Apply code "PAT30" to save $14. Buy Now at Donner
- padded seat
- 11.4" seat diameter
- weight bearing up to 250-lbs.
- includes pair of drum sticks
Apply coupon code "PWK30" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Donner
- fits 61-key keyboards
- waterproof and dustproof
- 600D Oxford
- measures 41" x 16" x 6"
Coupon code "DSU40" takes 45% off for a low by $11. Buy Now at Donner
- gig bag, 4 picks, strings, tuner, strap, and cloth
- 23" mahogany ukelele
- 10 free online classes
Shop select instruments and accessories from Amazon Basics, Fender, JHS, First Act, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Amazon Basics 17-Key Thumb Piano Kalimba for $13.40 ($13 below the average price).
Save all kinds of musical instruments, accessories, software and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Relish Trinity Electric Guitar in Metallic Black (available in several colors) for $999 ($300 off).
Apply coupon code "GTQ83AOD" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 4.7" Gold at this price.
- Sold by Herbert Mackintosh via Amazon.
- wooden striker with leather handle
- slik cushion pillow
Shop promo prices and rebates on new instruments and up to $794 in savings on demos and used ones. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Save $18 via coupon code "ARB70". That's $7 under our mention from September, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Donner
- suitable for most speakers
- includes Micro USB charger cable, USB charger, & RCA to 3.5mm stereo aux cable
- Model: BR1
Apply coupon code "ETU35" for a savings of $35. Buy Now at Donner
- built-in tuner
- real bone bridge saddle and nut
- Model: DUC-405
