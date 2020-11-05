New
$50 $200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $149. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 6.5" woofer and 1" tweeter
- Adjustable horizontal/vertical mounting bracket
- Compatibility with 70V, 100V, and 8-Ohm systems
- Model: DN-205IO
eBay · 3 days ago
Panasonic Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$70 $200
free shipping
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
Features
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
Amazon · 5 days ago
Sony Portable Speakers at Amazon
up to 43% off
free shipping
Save on three models, with prices starting from $58. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker for $58 ($42 off)
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Sony Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$38
free shipping
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $60. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- detachable carry strap
- up to 16 hours' battery life
- Model: SRS-XB12
Verizon Wireless · 3 wks ago
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
$50 $100
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Phantom Black or Lilac.
Features
- IPX7 waterproof
- up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: UEWNDRBOOMBLK
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $400 off
free shipping
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Unlocked LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Android Smartphone
$500 $950
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $165. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Dual-SIM 128GB Android Smartphone
$660 $1,000
free shipping
That's a savings of $340. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- Exynos 990 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X display
- GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
- 10MP front camera; 12MP rear, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide
- Model: SM-G980FD
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Thrustmaster Ferrari Alcantara Race Bundle
$180 $250
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- for PS4, Xbox One, & PC
- includes steering wheel & headset
- works with all Thrustmaster bases
- Model: 4160771
