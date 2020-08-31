New
$1,799 $2,199
That's $400 off list and the lowest available price today.
Features
- 20Hz to 20kHZ frequency response
- 8 ohms impedance
- 140W per channel
- Alexa voice control
- 8 HDMI inputs
- Model: AVR-X6500H
Details
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Yamaha 7.2-Channel Network AV Receiver
$449 $800
That's $351 off list and $400 less than Amazon charges for a refurb right now.
Tips
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay with a 1-year Yamaha warranty.
Features
- 4K support
- DTS:X, Dolby Atmos
- Bluetooth, WiFi, USB
- dual HDMI with 3D
- remote control
- YPAO microphone
- Model: TSR-7810
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Panamax BB-ZB1 Wireless BlueBOLT Gateway
$29 $69
That's the best price we could find by $81.
Tips
- Pad your order over $35 to avoid the $7.99 shipping fee.
Features
- can control up to 30 components or appliances
Crutchfield · 2 wks ago
JBL Live Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
$80 $100
It's $20 under list price.
Features
- rechargeable battery with up to 30 hours of playback
- includes charging cable & AUX cable
- multi-device connectivity
- microphone for hands-free calling
- Model: 500BT
