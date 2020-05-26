Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS 8930 Special Edition 9th-Gen i5 Desktop PC w/ 6GB GPU
$862 $911
free shipping

Coupon code "50OFF699" drops the price to $288 off list and $20 under our mention from last week. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 9th-Generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: xdvsetcr001s
  • Code "50OFF699 "
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
