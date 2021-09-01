Dell XPS 13 9310 11th-Gen i7 13.4" Touch Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,738
eBay · 41 mins ago
Certified Refurb Dell XPS 13 9310 11th-Gen i7 13.4" Touch Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
$1,738 $2,200
free shipping

That's $462 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dell Outlet via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 3GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.4" 3456x2160 (3.5K) OLED touchscreen
  • 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: INS0101736-R0017258-SA
