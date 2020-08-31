New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro Core i5 9th-Gen Coffee Lake Small Desktop PC
$579 $999
free shipping

It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3471w10ph207r5
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Dell Technologies 42% -- $579 Buy Now