Dell Vostro 5410 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $849
Dell Technologies · 19 mins ago
Dell Vostro 5410 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$849 $1,684
free shipping

It's $835 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv145w10p1c4003
